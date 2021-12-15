Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 458,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $76,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.31 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.87.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

