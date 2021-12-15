KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,400. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

