The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $402.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

