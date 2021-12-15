363,237 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 363,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,122,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after buying an additional 312,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,583,000 after buying an additional 445,786 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EW opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

