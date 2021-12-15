CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Reaches $0.0362 on Top Exchanges

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 44% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $21,092.76 and $27.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00032747 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

