Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) & Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Global Ship Lease has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease 31.56% 21.34% 8.16% Performance Shipping -29.97% -10.84% -6.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Global Ship Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Performance Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $282.81 million 2.70 $41.56 million $3.04 6.91 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.52 $5.19 million ($2.04) -2.30

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Ship Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Ship Lease and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 0 3 0 3.00 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 39.55%. Performance Shipping has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.54%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Global Ship Lease.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Performance Shipping on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc. is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations. The company was founded on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

