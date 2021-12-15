Analysts Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.45 and the lowest is $2.44. Children’s Place reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 192.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.83 to $13.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $13.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Children’s Place.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLCE. TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.13. Children’s Place has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.17.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.