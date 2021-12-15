Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Post $0.57 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Perrigo posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRGO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Rolf A. Classon acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.10 per share, with a total value of $135,600.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,302. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 988.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 189,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Perrigo by 173.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 38,655 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 461.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 230,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 189,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 22.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,436,000 after acquiring an additional 235,799 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

