Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($3.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($11.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.90) to ($9.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.33) to ($4.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHVN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

In related news, Director Declan Doogan sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $2,766,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,041 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded up $11.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,290. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.38. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

