Darwin Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $632.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.20.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

