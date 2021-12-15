Short Interest in First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Increases By 100.0%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FACO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. 839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. First Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $83.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

