Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Emgold Mining stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. 15,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,967. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Emgold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
Emgold Mining Company Profile
