Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Emgold Mining stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. 15,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,967. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Emgold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Emgold Mining Company Profile

Emgold Mining Corp. is a gold, silver and mineral exploration and development company. Its properties include the Golden Arrow, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide. The company was founded on March 17, 1989 and is headquartered in British Columbia, Canada.

