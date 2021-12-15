C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCCC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $30.50. 802,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. Research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 10,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $542,542.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,137. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 118,999 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,782,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

