Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.16.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $12.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $479.26. 542,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.