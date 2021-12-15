Huntington National Bank Buys 6,777 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $49,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $17.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $941.00. 286,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,588,670. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,020.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $805.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $945.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.04, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total value of $167,803,771.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,912,693 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

