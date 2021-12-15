salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $34,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 258.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $254.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,577 shares of company stock valued at $158,360,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

