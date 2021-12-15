Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 12,938 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 2.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.79 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.