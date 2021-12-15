Chicago Capital LLC Sells 139,157 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 139,157 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in General Electric by 14.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583,813. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of -177.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.