Chicago Capital LLC Buys 102 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,841 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.47.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $164.91. 15,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,255. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $261.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.