MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.95. MicroStrategy posted earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.14.

Shares of MSTR traded up $18.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $598.59. The stock had a trading volume of 528,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,628. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $287.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $714.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

