Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0141 on Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and $128.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,512.45 or 0.99456568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00045797 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00274270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.16 or 0.00391907 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00134159 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008481 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,351,600 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

