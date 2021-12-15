Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Dillon & Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 5.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

NYSE:V traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.97. 57,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,842,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $402.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

