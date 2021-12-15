bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post sales of $6.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $10.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $45.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.60 million to $54.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.06 million, with estimates ranging from $3.27 million to $98.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.94) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. 2,238,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,469. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $666.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.57. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $53.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,961,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,615,000 after purchasing an additional 163,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,646,000 after purchasing an additional 318,909 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 793,576 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,755,000 after purchasing an additional 755,963 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

