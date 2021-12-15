The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Reduced by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $42,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 221,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 157,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.83. 243,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,758,899. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

