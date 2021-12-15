$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to post $2.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.32 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.77 billion to $10.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AAP traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.14. The company had a trading volume of 535,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,132. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $243.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.