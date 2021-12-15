Independent Investors Inc. Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Independent Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.3% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,974. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.80.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

