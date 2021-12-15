CUE Protocol (CUE) Market Capitalization Tops $120,764.83

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $120,764.83 and approximately $79.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for about $15.85 or 0.00032428 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00054882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.42 or 0.08163681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00078018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,903.11 or 1.00021899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00053092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002628 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

