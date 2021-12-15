Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.49

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Shimizu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

