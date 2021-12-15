Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the November 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PEMIF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,694. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 1.53. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.11.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

