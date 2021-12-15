Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the November 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PEMIF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,694. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 1.53. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.11.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
