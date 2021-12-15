Short Interest in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Drops By 63.0%

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE TTP traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 134,242 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 176,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 149,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 100,414 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the period.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

