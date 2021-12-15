Short Interest in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Drops By 63.0%

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE TTP traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
