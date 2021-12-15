Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Drops By 61.8%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the November 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DQJCY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 56,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,229. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. Pan Pacific International has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.29.
About Pan Pacific International
