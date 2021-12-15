Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.05. Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

PING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,061. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,602,000 shares of company stock worth $322,865,060 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ping Identity by 4.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.