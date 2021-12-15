SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 81,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.68. 223,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,417,670. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

