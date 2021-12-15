Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Posts Earnings Results

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. 3,683,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,379. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 193.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

