Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.29. 94,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,407. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $89.72 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

