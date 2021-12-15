Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.46.
Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.29. 94,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,407. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $89.72 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.
In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
