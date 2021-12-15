Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.23. 189,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,512,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $119.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day moving average is $105.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

