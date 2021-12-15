Tower Bridge Advisors Has $7.63 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 79,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $260.28 billion, a PE ratio of -44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

