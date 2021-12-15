Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 776,838 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 776,838 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.28.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.