WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $194.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.04.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.58%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

