Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $8,830,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,511,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,214,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $388.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $386.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.12. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

