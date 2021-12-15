SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Receives $66.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on S. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

SentinelOne stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,818,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,520. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,951,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

