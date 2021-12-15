Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CABA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

CABA stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,638,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,915. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $112.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $3,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 21.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 74.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 102.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.