Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to announce $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.47. Acuity Brands posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYI. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

NYSE AYI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,484. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.89. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $112.11 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

