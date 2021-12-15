OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Hits $1.94

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00039963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00206705 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

