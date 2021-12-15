Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,989 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,914% compared to the average daily volume of 347 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth $146,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth $130,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.81.

RWT stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,614. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

