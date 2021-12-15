Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the November 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 786.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000.

EMD stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,178. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

