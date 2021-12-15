Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Update

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 898,800 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the November 15th total of 1,958,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Mayne Pharma Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,884. Mayne Pharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mayne Pharma Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.35 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

