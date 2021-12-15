Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Update

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 898,800 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the November 15th total of 1,958,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Mayne Pharma Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,884. Mayne Pharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mayne Pharma Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.35 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

