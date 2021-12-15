Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

