Monolith (TKN) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Monolith has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $2,656.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00039849 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.72 or 0.00206717 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

