Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,724 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.59.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $240.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

